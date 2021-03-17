SLIDESHOW: Happy St Patrick's Day Limerick - From around the World
Happy St Patrick's Day everyone. We hope you have had a great day so far. As you can see from below, many of our readers have been all decked out in green and enjoying our (second) St Patrick's Day like no other. We may be locked down, but we are all still proud of being Irish, no matter where we now call home.
If you want to send us your picture, please send them to editor@limerickleader.ie and we will make sure to share them with everyone else.
Have a great day!!!
