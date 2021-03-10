Limerick's favourite building confirmed!

LIMERICK'S favourite building has been confirmed. - King John's Castle. The initiative to decide which was Limerick's favourite spot was the brainchild of the Limerick Leader Newspaper and Limerick 2030 and we think you will agree, the winner is a worthy one.

“First and foremost, we want to thank the Limerick Leader for devising and the general public for its interest in the Limerick’s Favourite Building competition. It was a competition that was really been about something we are very proud of in Limerick Twenty Thirty – the architectural mix in our city, from the medieval to the modern” commented David Conway, CEO Limerick Twenty Thirty.



“The selection process reaffirmed that the pride we have is shared city and county wide. The buildings submitted as people’s favourites read like the contents page on a visitor’s brochure fo destinations that show passion for the built environment.

“Whittling the competition down to a shortlist of five was difficult enough but to get that then down to a winner was always going to be a challenge. Selection committees don’t always have it easy; Gearóid Hegarty may have been a shoe-in for the 2020 hurling Player of the Year but choosing Limerick’s Favourite Building was not quite so simple.” Mr Conway continued.

“This was a great idea from our staff at the Limerick Leader. It was a question which was on our minds for some time” admitted Limerick Leader Editor Donn O'Sullivan.

“We all have our favourite spot, but we needed to find out what everyone else thought and who better to help us pick a winner than the general public and Limerick 2030. And what a winner we have. A truly iconic building, recognisable the World over. Thank you to everyone who voted and to Limerick 2030 for joining us on this initiative” Mr O'Sullivan concluded.

Speaking about the nominees, the selection process and the over all winner Mr Conway added

“St Mary's Cathedral, King John's Castle, Glucksman Library, Carnegie Building, Thomond Park and Glin Castle all reflect the incredible stock Limerick has in the built environment.

“The fact that we ended up with a short-list of five incredible buildings also reflects how alike the thinking is around what Limerick’s favourite buildings are.

“And so, together with the Limerick Leader, we had to pick one. A case could be made for each and every one of the buildings. But we agreed on King John’s Castle because it is such a magnificent motif for Limerick in the visual sense but also one that reflects the character and resilience of the city and its people.

“A superb structure that still stands imperiously on the banks of the River Shannon despite all its sieges and centuries.

“Today, of course, it is an outstanding tourism attraction - one that will flourish again, no doubt, as we move into a safer time, which is hopefully not too far off. And it’s wonderful to think that its proud history, stunning architecture and workmanship are there for the people of Limerick, Ireland and much further afield to enjoy.

“Above all for us in Limerick Twenty Thirty, King John’s Castle represents home - Limerick. And there’s hardly a better reason for this great fortress to be Limerick’s Favourite Building than that”

