SLIDESHOW: Upgrades to Castletroy Park playground unanimously welcomed

A major extension to existing Children’s Playground at Castletroy park which will see the facility almost trebled in size, totalling €350K has been welcomed localling.

The works, which will include tarmac resurfacing to all existing Footpaths within the neighbourhood park and the construction of leisure running pathways within the park has been unanimously celebrated by locals including local TD Kieran O'Donnell and Councillor Elena Secas.

"It has been more than half a decade of hard work, lots of representations and a lot of persuasion to achieve this, and I am delighted to see all that hard work paying off now," Cllr. Secas said.



"Kompani contractor have been appointed this week to carry out a substantial upgrade to the existing playground and an extension to the playground, including a MUGA. Bike parking will also be provided as part of this project which is totalling about 350,000 euro. The funding has been secured from the development levies after a lot of representations to the Council", Cllr. Secas stated.

“I am delighted that Limerick City & County Council have this week appointed contractors to carry out major enhancement works to the Castletroy Neighbourhood park" added Kieran O'Donnell.

“As one the fastest growing population areas in Munster, the existing playground in the Castletroy neighbourhood park is now being trebled in size . It will include the construction of a new Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) and an enlargement of the existing playground area including associated site works and provision of drainage and lighting. The works will also include the installation of a protective perimeter fence to the play area, installation of a range of play and exercise equipment, site furniture and resin bound surfacing.

“Residents in the great Castletroy area have been in contact with me about the state of the gravel surface on the existing footpaths within the neighbourhood park. I very much welcome that the Council have agreed to appoint contactors to lay a tarmac resurface on all these existing footpaths, which will provide a high-end surface for the many walkers who use this great local amenity." the local TD concluded.