'Stay with me' a virtual art expo inspired by 'Tuam Babies' airs tonight

A new powerful virtual art exhibition called "Stay with Me” which was inspired by the story of the Tuam Babies, will be screened on social media, this Wednesday July 29 at 7:30pm and will include adoptee Breda Tuite who traced her family to Glin after her biological mother died.

The group art show was filmed during the coronavirus lockdown to show solidarity with the Mother and Baby homes survivors who are currently anxiously awaiting the final report by the Commission of Inquiry. The report which was due to be published in June, but has been delayed until October. The show will be discussing Sean Ross Abbey and the number of children who died there.

The show features work from 33 artists and will also include as a studio discussion with adult adoptee and survivor Breda Tuite. Ms Tuite recently found her biological mother's family after searching for years for her mother who died before they could meet each other.

It will be streamed live on the Remembering Tuam Babies Facebook page, as well as the @stay_with_me_art Instagram page, and YouTube channel Stay With Me Art.