SLIDESHOW: Sunday pedestrianisation brings 'space' to Limerick street

THERE were colourful scenes in Catherine Street on Sunday afternoon to mark the pedestrianisation of the thoroughfare.

The 'Limerick We Need Space' campaign, a coalition of groups pushing for more widespread walk-only zones in the city centre set up tables and chairs on the street, with a party atmosphere prevailing.



It comes after a portion of Catherine Street - from its junction with Glentworth Street to its junction with Cecil Street - was closed to cars, as part of the Covid-19 mobility plan, which aims to boost local business post-lockdown.

One of the businesses based on that part of Catherine Street, Canteen, asked on Twitter: "Who owns the streets? We do today anyhow".

It's not clear how many Sundays this will happen for, but given the success of the first one, it looks likely there will be more gatherings like this.

The portion of Catherine Street will once again close next Sunday.