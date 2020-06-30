SLIDESHOW: Pursuing boyhood passion clicked for Don Moloney

Don Moloney checks to see if it is a good one. More than likely, yes

Play the opening chords to Dreams anywhere in the world and most people will recognise it as The Cranberries. I remember being in a small Spanish bar once near Pamplona and one of the locals asked where I was from and when I told him he said, “Ah Limerick, The Cranberries”. They were true global superstars, but Limerick was still home. I didn’t get to photograph the lads in their prime but was delighted to hear I was covering the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Ireland 2010 at Thomond Park where they were the headline act. Although not technically brilliant, this photo to me captures the incredible presence that Dolores had.

When people think about ideal conditions to take a photo they think “bright sunny day” but it doesn’t always work out like that. I have been to many passing out ceremonies at the Garda College in Templemore and it is always a spectacular event. Gardai marching to a brass band, intricate formations on parade and the obligatory throwing of hats in the air, it is a visual feast for a photographer. But this particular year it didn’t look good from the start. Dark clouds were gathering over the college and rain seemed imminent. It did stay dry for most of the ceremony but towards the end when the commissioner was delivering his speech the heavens opened and it teemed rain. People in the audience scrambled for umbrellas and pulled their coats up over their fresh hairdos, but the poor gardai on parade had nowhere to go and couldn’t leave the parade ring. So what do you do in a situation like that? Garda Graduate Aoife Siggins from Coolock, Co Dublin had the answer - smile!

I was commissioned by the Irish Times to take some photos at the Franciscan Church on Henry Street which was closing its doors. I took a series of different shots of people queueing to kiss holy relics and of people praying with reverence. Then I noticed a mother and daughter seated in the middle of the church. Caoimhe and Niamh O'Gorman from the Ennis Road had come in to say a prayer for the last time before the church was closed. I took a few frames of them but they were very flat so I approached them and asked if they would mind moving back three rows where there was a shaft of light shining down from one of the high windows. They agreed and this is the shot that I took. The light adds depth and feeling to the photograph and it reminded me about the importance of composition. This photo won me first prize in the People Photographer of the Year category at the annual PPAI (Press Photographers Association of Ireland) awards 2008. Ironically The Irish Times didn’t use this photo from the church but another of mine instead.

Election counts can be tedious affairs, count after count with long waits in between. And so it was earlier this year at the Limerick count centre at the racecourse following the general election. What was clear from the first count was that Sinn Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan would retain his seat and be the poll topper in Limerick city. It was rumoured that a declaration by the returning officer was going to happen in the next ten minutes or so. Maurice, surrounded by family, friends and supporters waited by the podium for the result. I took up position nearby with the intention of capturing the “decisive moment” when he was deemed elected and the celebrations began. But after a 20 minute wait the whispers trickled down that the count would be delayed for another while. It was at this moment that Maurice threw his head back in exasperation and “click” I shot this frame. After a while, Maurice was duly elected and I got some more shots of the celebrations which were great but they did not have the same visual impact that this shot has.

Limerick has a vibrant and multicultural music and arts scene. One of the stars of this is rapper and singer Denise Chaila. I was commissioned to take some portrait photos of Limerick-based Denise for a magazine to go with an article they were doing on her. When I met her the first thing I noticed was she had an amazing shock of blue hair and I wanted to accentuate it so during the shoot I asked her to pose with her hair falling back and used a flash to compliment the strong morning sunlight rising above the building behind. It took a while to get this photo right but Denise had great patience and professionalism and it was a pleasure to work with her.