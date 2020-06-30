SLIDESHOW: Pursuing boyhood passion clicked for Don Moloney
DON Moloney fondly remembers spending his childhood Saturdays at Whelan’s Camera Shop, buying film and collecting prints.
The boy who grew up in Shelbourne Park and Moyross loved photography from an early age.
“I loved the sense of anticipation from when I dropped my film in for processing to when I collected the prints the week later.
“I was always fascinated by great photographers and sports photographs in particular, how they managed to capture the decisive moment with all manual cameras and on rolls of film with maybe 36 exposures. Incredible skill,” said Don.
To him, photography is all about capturing that moment.
“A good photograph should not need much, if any explanation. Ideally, you should be able to look at the photograph and think, ‘I see what’s happening here’. This is what I try to achieve.”
After leaving school, Don spent a few years in London and returned to Limerick to study electronics at LIT. He subsequently worked as an electronics engineer but the grá for photography never left him.
“So in 2004 I quit my job and studied photography full time at LSAD (LCFE). It was a difficult decision to leave a well paid job to try my hand at an unsure future but a week into college I knew I had made the correct decision.”
A couple of years into his course he was approached by Liam Burke (who featured on this page a couple of weeks ago) of Press 22 Photography Agency. Liam was looking for a photographer to cover weekends.
“I jumped at the opportunity and cut my teeth as a press photographer doing Limerick Junior Soccer, AIL Rugby and ‘out and abouts’. After a few months I was promoted to full time photographer and spent 10 happy years with Press 22 where I worked with some incredibly talented photographers. In 2015 I decided to go it alone and have been working solo since,” said Don, who is married to Jacki and they have three children, Louis, aged 10; Faye, 7 and Mannix, 4. They reside in Knockainey.
Don says it is more difficult than it sounds being tasked to choose six photos from his career but these are the six.
“I hope you like them. If you would like to see more of my work please visit www.donmoloney.com or find me on Twitter @donmoloney”
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on