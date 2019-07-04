Limerick community out in force as balloons released in memory of murdered boxer

“BUT you rescued me from reachin' for the bottom, and brought me back from being too far gone.”



These lyrics from Chris Stapleton’s song Tennessee Whiskey played out over Kevin Sheehy’s homeplace this week as hundreds of blue balloons were released into the mid-summer sky.



The balloons drifted above John Carew Park in a touching tribute to the 20-year-old Limerick boxer who was murdered in the early hours of Monday morning.



Hundreds of people gathered together to commemorate the young Olympic hopeful, bringing together friends, family and neighbours in the wake of the tragedy.



Meanwhile, back at the spot where Kevin took his last breath in the early hours of Monday morning, two women in their 60s blessed themselves as the balloons took to the sky.



At their feet were a number of bouquets of fresh flowers - white roses, marigolds and gardenias where Kevin’s family and friends have created a public shrine in his memory.



In a letter left at the Hyde Road scene, Kevin’s fiancée Emma Colbert, with whom he was expecting their first child with, wrote: “My boy, my best friend, I am numb. I can’t believe I’m writing this on paper, words can’t describe how I feel right now.



“There is no one in the world I adore more than you. My boy you made me the happiest girl in the world.



“You were so excited to meet your princess, I promise you she will know everything about you and how much you love her and couldn’t wait to have our own little family.



“Please give me the strength to get through this Kevin, I am so lost without you already. All I want is a big hug and kiss from you. I’ll love you forever and always, Emma xxx”



On the grass margin, behind a glass photo frame was an image of a small, delicate fetus - the unborn child Kevin never got to hold.



A note reads:“To Daddy, I couldn’t wait to meet you and for us to be a family. Please mind me and mammy. Love your baby girl xxx”