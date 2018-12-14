First look: €30m Punch’s Cross plan in Limerick includes student lodging and apartments

THE Limerick Leader can this week reveal initial designs for a massive €30m residential development at the old Dan Ryan garage opposite Punch’s Hotel.

A total of 324 students will be housed in a cluster, while there will be 10 one-bed apartments, 20 two-bed apartments and two three-bed apartments.

Cloncara Investments is seeking fast-track planning permission from An Bord Pleanala to build on the site, which has lain idle more than a decade.

Rising seven floors, the plans have been hailed by Mayor James Collins as: “Another step in the development of the Ballinacurra/Punch’s Cross area.”

He added: “It will make the whole area more attractive to new residents, new businesses and also to students who can also live within walking distance of Mary Immaculate College and the city centre”.

The development will flood an area over 11,000 square metres, and will include two small commercial units, which could be either a gym or a laundrette, the application indicates.

Mayor Collins added: “This site has been derelict for years. The apartments are certainly welcome as we all know there is growing pressure on rents in the city and a shortage of quality apartments. There has been a good deal of development in the area of late – with Lidl opening a new outlet, new student accommodation and a new cafe opening opposite this derelict site.”

While there will be 32 private apartments, some 78 units will house students in groups of three, four, five and six. As part of the proposed development, new road infrastructure will be put in place, including access links between the Ballinacurra Road and the Rosbrien Road.

The reason the planning application has gone straight to An Bord Pleanala, rather than City and County Council, is following a government directive that larger housing developments can bypass normal planning regulations to tackle the housing crisis.