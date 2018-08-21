SLIDESHOW: €18m plans for St Camillus facility in Limerick ‘very significant’

THE HSE has unveiled plans for the new state-of-the-art 75-bed long stay facility at St Camillus’ Hospital in Limerick city, due to be complete in the next three years.

The HSE addressed local representatives at the Shelbourne Road facility on the major development, which is expected to come in at a cost of €18.96m, on Thursday.

The development, which is part of a Government strategy to bring care facilities to the highest standards, will include 63 single rooms and six twin rooms.

Bernard Gloster, the HSE Mid-West chief officer, said it was a “very significant milestone” in the life of health and social care in the city.

“We have been exceptionally busy since that time with complex and detailed design works and now we are ready to apply for planning permission in September.

“Coupled with high standards and regulation of care practices we are and continue to be challenged by many of our buildings. We have made some investment to improve and soften those old buildings to the greatest extent possible. That however can only go so far and so today we have reached a new place with all focus now on securing planning permission and commencing works hopefully in 2019,” he said.

St Camillus Hospital was built in 1841 during the workhouse era, and its current function was set up in 1933. On site, it has 121 beds, 22 of which are for rehab and stroke, 21 for later life psychiatry and 78 for elderly care.

“The formal planning process will be in September. I want to thank our Estates Department, our Design Team and our management and staff in St. Camillus for the work involved in reaching this stage and as always I want to commend the care and service provided in our existing buildings today,” Mr Gloster said on Thursday.

Members of the public are invited to visit the hospital today, Wednesday and Friday, between 2pm and 5pm, where will be able to view the architect’s impressions and submit their comments on the project.

“We are very conscious that in St Camillus we have great neighbours and indeed people across the City who are interested in what we do,” he added.

The project is expected to be complete by 2021.