SLIDESHOW: Maureen O’Hara's glamorous gowns take to the red carpet again at Limerick museum

The glitz and glamour of the Hollywood golden era were on display in Limerick this week.

A special fashion show took place at Foynes Flying Boat and Maritime Museum on Monday to mark the centenary of the birth of screen legend Maureen O’Hara.

A selection of fashion items from her collection were presented by the Holman Lee Agency, with hair and makeup by Catherine Hickey.

Just a lucky 33 people were allowed to attend the fashion show and gala lunch to ensure compliance with public health guidelines relating to indoor gatherings and events.

The event, which was streamed live in conjunction with Irish Central, saw master of ceremonies Seamus Hennessy entertain the crowd as onlookers gasped at the glamour of O'Hara's possessions and of course, her honorary Oscar statuette.

The event, is available to watch on the museum's Facebook page with a donate button for those who wish to contribute to the Museum's plans to build a Maureen O'Hara exhibition area.

“We were delighted that we could celebrate with Maureen's thousands of fans all over the world by streaming live this special event on our Facebook page” said Margaret O’Shaughnessy, Director, Foynes Flying Boat and Maritime Museum.

“In even better news, we have also had an invite to showcase the collection in Dublin. We are just delighted it went so well and that we honoured Maureen in a suitable fashion. She would have been pleased” O'Shaughnessy confirmed.

Plans had been made to host a weekend of celebration in Foynes but due to Covid-19 this had to be cancelled.

