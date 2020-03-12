SLIDESHOW: Flooding issues persist in several areas of Limerick

‘WE will never stop the Shannon’, is the message from Pat Lysaght, whose house on Mill Road, Corbally, currently sits on an island due to flooding.

“You won't stop it. You might be able to put up a barrier around your house to keep it out. But you can not stop that river. You can’t stop the water from rising,” Pat added.

Due to high tides and heavy rain, there is large scale flooding in the Corbally area as the River Shannon has burst its banks. Other flooded areas include Kileely, Annacotty, Montpelier, and Lisnagry.

Although Pat’s house has escaped the high waters, his neighbours haven’t been so lucky.

“It (the water) didn’t come into the house but my two neighbours left and right of me, it came into their houses. I had about a foot to spare. We are currently completely surrounded by water. Actually, we're living on an island.

“It was fairly high, but it's gone down. The tide has gone out. We can expect it again tonight and again tomorrow. If the wind comes up with it, we could be in a little bit of trouble,” Pat said.

Pat is currently preparing for the next round of potential flooding, and says it will depend largely on the wind.

“Tomorrow, hopefully, I will get away with it, it depends on the wind. But I am prepared for it. I have the sandbags by the doors, just in case.”

The Corbally man, who has spent most of his life by the river, says the high waters are not out of the ordinary, however, more people are paying attention to it.

“People are only noticing it now. It’s like people only discovered there was a river here a few years back. You'll hear people saying ‘I never saw the river that high.

“But were they up at seven in the morning to see it, or out at seven on a winter's night?

“It’s almost as if, it's only in the last 10 years, that people have realised there is a river at their door. We learn to live with it, I am not complaining at all,” said the man who is known by locals as the king of the river.

Pat also rubbished the notion of dredging the river as a solution to the flooding.

“You would just dredge it and the hole would fill up again, there wouldn’t be a point to it.”