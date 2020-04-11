SLIDESHOW: Limerick Shines a Light to support those battling Covid-19

THOUSANDS of people and organisations across Limerick have shown their solidarity with those battling the Covid-19 outbreak by shining a light in homes this Saturday evening.

The ‘Shine Your Light’ initiative called on everyone across Ireland to show their support for the sick, those who have died, their loved ones and those who are working on the front line.

People in Limerick showed their creativity by using everything from candles and torches to Christmas lights!

Enjoy the selection of photos which have been sent by Limerick Leader readers by email and WhatsApp.

Send yours to news@limerickleader.ie or to 0868588845

In memory of those who have passed,



In solidarity with those who are sick,



In support of those working tirelessly,



In hope for the future.#ShineYourLight pic.twitter.com/z17CefN0Ua April 11, 2020

A sight we have not seen in the neighbourhood for some time, the floodlights on at @aislingannafc as part of tonight's #ShineYourLight campaign, a gesture of hope & solidarity during the Covid-19 pandemic #ShineYourLight #Covid_19ireland pic.twitter.com/fuDRzbzsql — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) April 11, 2020

Staff across @CommHealthMW will get a huge lift with the solidarity across the #midwest tonight. Our sincere gratitude to all staff on duty this weekend and to all frontline workers across the country and the world we are so grateful to you #COVID19ireland #midwesttogether pic.twitter.com/69jfCiOytx — Mid West Community Healthcare (@CommHealthMW) April 11, 2020