SLIDESHOW: Limerick Shines a Light to support those battling Covid-19

THOUSANDS of people and organisations across Limerick have shown their solidarity with those battling the Covid-19 outbreak by shining a light in homes this Saturday evening.

The ‘Shine Your Light’ initiative called on everyone across Ireland to show their support for the sick, those who have died, their loved ones and those who are working on the front line.

People in Limerick showed their creativity by using everything from candles and torches to Christmas lights!

Enjoy the selection of photos which have been sent by Limerick Leader readers  by email and WhatsApp.

