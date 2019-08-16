SLIDESHOW: Kevin Sheehy's legacy lives on in €3,000 tattoo fundraiser in Limerick city

A TATTOO fundraiser held in memory of the late Kevin Sheehy has helped raise over €3,000 for a cause which was "very close to Kevin's heart".

On Sunday, August 11, more than 100 tattoos commemorating the young boxer who was killed last month helped raise funds for Pieta House.

Hosted by Chapel Street Tattoo Parlour, the event, which lasted for over 16 hours, saw members of Kevin's friends and family come together and receive tattoos inspired by the blue hearts which flooded social media after the 22-year-old's sudden death.

“The feedback we got was unbelievable,” said event organiser Damien Geoghegan, “an absolute tsunami of support came in for him”

“You can see how much this has hurt people of Limerick, this is something that shouldn’t have happened. Some of these tattoos will be on people’s bodies for decades, his name won’t be forgotten.”

“Boxing is a mainstay in the community, it always has been. We love supporting Limerick, it’s people are the kindest, most selfless people you’ll ever meet. Their hearts are in the right place.”

Kevin’s mother Tracey said: “It’s great to see this happen, as a mother I feel so proud to see so much support for my son. He had such a great life ahead of him, it’s absolutely heartbreaking. It’s very positive, it’s great to see.”