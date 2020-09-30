Ex-accountant’s ROI in her love of photography -  Angela Horsfall got her first camera aged 10

CAPTURING what others might not see is Angela Horsfall's aim.

To earn a living, she swapped Microsoft Excel for taking excellent photos. Like so many in this series, photography wasn’t her first career.

Angela, from Vancouver, trained to be an accountant. However, photography always fascinated her.

“My father was an avid snapper. Every Christmas or family visit, the slide projector would be hauled out and we would sit around for hours as he described each and every photo in minute detail, describing what it was, how he photographed it, and it’s compositional merits. It had always fascinated me, and on my 10th birthday I received my first camera.”

Angela trained to be an accountant but she always had an artistic side.

“On weekends I began to photograph weddings for friends and take night courses in photography whenever I could fit them in. That led to obtaining my first real qualification in photography. In 1991 I had an early mid-life crisis which led me to ditch the office job and buy a one way ticket to London.”

Her next eight years were a mixture of travel and photography, with accountancy as the day job.

“I worked contracts so that I could earn enough to travel as far as I could and often as my bank account would allow. The second camera that I ever owned, a Pentax Spotmatic II, came with me absolutely everywhere, tucked neatly into my backpack, sometimes taking the place of much more needed essentials.

“During a trip to Central America I met a lovely Limerick boy who was travelling by motorcycle, and eight years later we married and moved to Dublin. I worked initially in the banking and finance industry, but finally concentrated on photography, obtaining a City & Guilds qualification, followed by a 1st Class Honours Degree in Photography at DIT.”

The couple moved to Clare in 2007 and soon after Angela opened a studio in Killaloe.

“My business focus is on commercial photography and portraiture. My love of documentary photography, combined with many years traveling and the hard graft required for my various qualifications will always influence the various aspects of my work.”

The one question we have asked everyone kind enough to take part in this feature is, “What makes a good photographer?”

“This is, of course, very subjective. But to me personally, a good photographer is able to observe with the aim of capturing what others might not see. In essence, photographers create miniature moments of the world around them, ultimately to be enjoyed by others.

“It is usually something that as photographers we find intriguing, beguiling, and worthy of our interest. If that also carries the same emotional charge for another viewer then that might be an apt interpretation of what a ‘good photographer’ is. But again, that is subjective.”

It would be hard not to be moved by her photos that grace this page.

See horsfallphotography.com for more