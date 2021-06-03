Wait is over as Limerick's Clayton Hotel re-opens ahead of busy summer season

The Clayton Hotel Limerick, part of the Dalata Hotel Group PLC, and its staff have reopened the doors of the 4 star riverside hotel yesterday, June 2, full of enthusiasm, optimism and excitement for what is sure to be a busy summer season ahead.



“If there is one thing we have missed at the hotel it is the buzz of people, conversations, laughter & sharing stories” said Darren Harding, General Manager “It has been a difficult few months for all the team yet today we smile brightly and get back to what we do best, looking after people.”



With the introduction of the Clayton Hotel Keep Safe Programme, the hotel ensures that enhanced cleanliness and safety measures are in place for its guests and employees. Harding says “the health and safety of our guests and employees has always been a top priority, and as needs evolve, so will we, and so will our Keep Safe Programme”.



Beginning June 2, the hotel’s restaurant and long-time community favourite Grill Bar and Restaurant, will be open for dining and beverages, initially for resident only. Additionally, takeaway tea, coffee and treats from Red Bean Roastery will be on offer for non-residents and those out enjoying the famous Three Bridges Walk in Limerick City Centre.



“We understand that after months of restrictions, many people are seeking a change of scenery and a return to the familiar. Our team are trained and eagerly awaiting the opportunity to create a healthy and safe experience for our guests that is free of stress and worry,” Harding said.



For more information or to make a reservation, please visit: www.claytonhotellimerick.com or call 061 444 100.