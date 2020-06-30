Limerick Strand Hotel

Ennis Road, Limerick, Ireland

www.strandlimerick.ie

The Limerick Strand Hotel is an award winning four star hotel ideally located in the heart of Limerick City Centre. With stunning vistas of The River Shannon and a birds-eye view of every landmark in the historical city.

The hotel offers unrivalled services throughout. The 184 bedrooms are equipped with all of the essential’s a modern traveller needs including 200mb complimentary WI- FI.

Conferencing facilities are one of the largest in the mid west – 13 meeting rooms offering conferencing facilities & private dining by Executive Chef Tom Flavin,

The Terrace bar offers a more casual dining option enjoying great popularity with our local residents alike



...