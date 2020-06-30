Annacotty Farm Shop

Annacotty Business Park, Annacotty, Limerick

061 358994 / 061 358116 www.limerickfoods.ie

Annacotty Farm Shop is your one stop shop for all your catering and domestic food cuisine. We have both an in house Chef and Butcher who will help you prepare for your upcoming party, communion or confirmation. There is an impressive range of fresh or frozen products to choose from, potato products, vegetables, fish, breads, desserts, finger food, barbeque food, fresh meat (which can be cooked on site). Top quality products at wholesale prices. We are open Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm and Saturday 9am to 5pm. Why not call in and see for yourself, you will not be disappointed.