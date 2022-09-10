LISTEN: Treaty Utd boss Tommy Barrett's post-match analysis after win over Bray

TREATY United are closing in on a place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division promotion play-offs following their precious 2-1 victory over Bray Wanderers at the Markets Field on Friday night.
The win has seen Tommy Barrett's fifth-placed side, who occupy the final promotion play-off position in the table, move nine points clear of sixth-placed Wexford FC.
Andrew Cunneen caught up with Treaty Utd boss Tommy Barrett following Friday night's game.
