LISTEN: Tommy Barrett Treaty United manager reviews hard fought draw with Longford

TREATY United secured their second successive draw in the SSE Airtricity League First Division when recording a 0-0 draw with Longford Town at the Markets Field on Monday night.
The results sees Treaty remain in fifth spot in the First Division table, occupying the final promotion play-off place, three points clear of Wexford FC.
Tommy Barrett's Treaty side return to action in the league this Friday night when hosting Cobh Ramblers at the Markets Field, 7.45pm.
Leader Sport caught up with Treaty manager Tommy Barrett after Monday night's game with Longford Town.
