LISTEN: Doon manager Tony Ward reacts to dramatic Limerick SHC draw with Patrickswell

DOON'S hopes of going the direct route into the Bons Secours Hospital Limerick county senior hurling championship were dashed in stoppage time by champions Patrickswell at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday night.

However, Doon can look forward to a quarter-final fixture in the championship thanks to their 0-21 to 2-15 draw with the holders.

Afterwards Doon manager Tony Ward gave his reaction to the result.