LISTEN: St Munchin's coach Eoghan Rowley on thrilling Junior Cup win over PBC and the big Limerick derby ahead

ST Munchin's College eased past PBC, of Cork, 10-5 at the Markets Field this Tuesday to book a Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-final place in thrilling fashion.

St Munchin's prize for their well deserved success is a mouth-watering all-Limerick semi-final showdown with Árdscoil Ris at Thomond Park on Wedneaday, March 5, 2pm.

Following their nail-biting win on Tuesday, St Munchin's College Junior Cup coach Eoghan Rowley explained how the side had refocused after their 40-0 thumping at the hands of CBC, of Cork, in the previous round as well as how the legacy left by past pupils of the Corbally side who have enjoyed success with Munster and the Lions has helped inspire this latest crop of Junior Cup players.