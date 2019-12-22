LISTEN: Munster Rugby's van Graan praises Craig Casey - 'small man with a massive heart'

MUNSTER Rugby head coach Johann van Graan has heaped praise on young Limerick scrum half Craig Casey following his side's 19-14 win over Connacht at the Sportsground in Galway last night.

Describing the Shannon RFC man as a 'small man with a big heart' van Graan admitted that Casey had taken his chance when it came to stake a claim for the substitute nine spot behind Conor Murray.

Also coming in for praise were fellow Limerick men Dan Goggin and Calvin Nash. For the full audio, click above.