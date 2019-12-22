LISTEN: Munster Rugby's van Graan praises Craig Casey - 'small man with a massive heart'
MUNSTER Rugby head coach Johann van Graan has heaped praise on young Limerick scrum half Craig Casey following his side's 19-14 win over Connacht at the Sportsground in Galway last night.
Describing the Shannon RFC man as a 'small man with a big heart' van Graan admitted that Casey had taken his chance when it came to stake a claim for the substitute nine spot behind Conor Murray.
Also coming in for praise were fellow Limerick men Dan Goggin and Calvin Nash. For the full audio, click above.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on