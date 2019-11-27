LISTEN: Stephen Archer on reaching his 200th cap for Munster Rugby

PROP Stephen Archer is set to make a milestone 200th appearance for Munster in Friday night's Guinness Pro 14 clash with Edinburgh at Musgrave Park, 7.35pm.

Thirty one-year-old Archer made his Munster debut off the bench in their Celtic League defeat to Edinburgh in Murrayfield in October 2009.

That Munster side included the likes of Paul Warwick, Lifeimi Mafi, Jean de Villiers, David Wallace and Ronan O'Gara.