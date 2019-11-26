LISTEN: Graham Rowntree on swapping 'ding-dong battles' with Munster as a player to joining province's coaching staff

MUNSTER'S new forwards coach Graham Rowntree says his decision to join the province's backroom team was a quick one for him to make.

"It just felt right, the warmth, the class of the people here, it (decision to join Munster) didn't long to ponder over it," former England prop Rowntree explained at Munster's High Performance Centre at UL this Tuesday evening.

Rowntree said the atmosphere at Thomond Park for Saturday night's Heineken Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 was 'like a test match'.