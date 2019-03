The Limerick Leader Sports team are back with Episode 7 of the the Limerick Leader Sports Podcast. Make sure to share your thoughts on social media using #LLSport



Part One

Limerick Hurlers

Limerick Footballers x2



Part Two

Munster v Scarlets

AIL

Schools Cup - ASR v CBC in Cork

Ireland v France



Part Three

Limerick FC 2-0 to Bray - Cobh - Drogheda on Friday night

Ciara Neville

AOB - Highlight of week ahead