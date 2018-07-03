LISTEN: Limerick FC's Tommy Barrett on player departures, remaining full-time and the World Cup

LIMERICK FC manager Tommy Barrett spoke with Leader Sport's Colm Kinsella this Tuesday before squad training at Hogan Park where he admitted that it is disappointing to see players leave the club during the summer transfer window, but admitted it 'had to be done' for the future of the club.

Barrett said he expects a few more players to depart before Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture with Derry City at the Brandywell, 7.45pm.

The Limerick boss also said he hoped the club could bring in three or four players before the window closes.