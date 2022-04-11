LISTEN: Limerick Leader GAA show Episode 13

THE 2022 Munster senior hurling championship begins with a bang this week as reigning Munster and All-Ireland champions Limerick travel to Cork for a crunch round robin fixture at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
The game which throws-in at 4pm on Sunday is a repeat of the 2021 All-Ireland final in which Limerick scored an emphatic success.
The Easter Sunday showdown is the first of four round robin games John Kiely's charges will play in the coming week.
Jerome O'Connell and Colm Kinsella are in the hot seats this week for the Limerick Leader GAA show where they discuss Sunday's big game on Leeside, Limerick's injury concerns, as well as previewing the other championship GAA games involving Limerick under-age sides in the coming days.
