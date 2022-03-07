LISTEN: Limerick Leader GAA Show Episode 8

Jerome O'Connell and Donn O'Sullivan are back this week to chat all things Limerick GAA. First up its Limerick versus Clare in the hurling, they preview Limerick versus Westmeath in the football League and also chat about Camogie, Ladies Football, Freshers hurling, All-Ireland Colleges hurling and John Kiely taking notes. Enjoy
