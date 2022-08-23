LISTEN: Munster Rugby head coach Graham Rowntree looks ahead to new season

MUNSTER Rugby head coach Graham Rowntree insists he has "not reinvented the wheel" ahead of the rugby new season which begins this Friday night.
He made his comments this Tuesday afternoon at a media conference ahead of Friday night's pre-season fixture against Gloucester at Musgrave Park.
Answering questions, Rowntree praised the province's new recruits but would not be drawn on when Springbok RG Snyman will be available for selection.
Tickets for Friday's game, which kicks off at 7.30pm kick-off, are still available.
The Munster Ruby side will be named on Thursday afternoon.
David Clifford pictured at the University of Limerick today following his graduation. PICS: Arthur Ellis
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.