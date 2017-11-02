WATCH: Limerick's Conor Murray stars in emotive Vodafone Rugby advert

MUNSTER Ireland and Lions scrum half Conor Murray stars in the new look Vodafone #TeamOfUs advert for Irish rugby.

‘Who We Are Is How We Play’ is Vodafone’s latest campaign as part of their #TeamOfUs sponsorship of the Irish rugby team.

The campaign launched today with a short film which gives a rare glimpse into the childhoods and younger days of Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong, Conor Murray and Tiernan O’Halloran.

Fans see how, like all of us, their surroundings and upbringings have defined who they are as people.

Most of the events in the film are based on actual moments in the players’ lives. The scenes with Tadhg Furlong, Conor Murray and Tiernan O’Halloran as kids, for example, came from anecdotes that the players shared, with both Conor Murray's Dad Gerry and Tadhg Furlong’s father playing themselves in cameo roles.