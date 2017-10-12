WATCH: UL and IRFU partner on IRIS Project in amateur rugby

The research partnership between the IRFU and UL, focusing on injury monitoring and prevention in the amateur game, known as the IRIS Project has offically commenced recording data.



Since September 2016, the IRIS (Irish Rugby Injury Surveillance) project led by Dr Tom Comyns and Dr Ian Kenny has been reviewing the reported incidence of injury internationally across the amateur game.



The UL team carried out research on existing injury monitoring systems and player education in the amateur game in Ireland and a number of clubs underwent health and mobility screening during their pre-season period. Also during this preparatory period an online injury recording system was developed and put in place to support the research.



There are now 17 teams from the men's Ulster Bank League and 5 teams from the women's All Ireland League involved in the IRIS Project with 500 players registered with the study. All injuries occurring to the Senior 1st XV in these clubs will be recorded for the next two seasons up until the end of the 2018/19 season.