Culture free for all at range of venues in Limerick

The depth and range of cultural offerings in Limerick will be on display this week as 90 free events take place across the city and county for Culture Night.

The annual celebration of our arts and heritage expands each year and next Friday September 22, thousands of people are expected to attend a wide variety of events in Limerick.

The gates and doors of some of Limerick’s famous landmarks will be opened for visitors including the North Munster Masonic Centre and St John’s Cathedral, or you could take a look inside Sarsfield Barracks to learn about local Military history and culture.

Sheila Deegan, Arts Officer with Limerick City and County Council and Creative Ireland Limerick Co-ordinator said: “Culture Night is about the celebration of the creativity that exists in our communities, organisations and individuals. Be sure to come out and enjoy the multiplicity that Limerick represents.”

Among the performers on show will be Music Generation Limerick City who will throw open the doors to their Creative Centre to visitors. The centre is the only one of its kind in the country.

God Knows Jonas of Music Generation Limerick City and hip-hop stars Rusangano Family said: “Culture is an ongoing story. Our stories are different; but that difference needs to be celebrated, so that together we can create new stories. Real stories - ones that represent who we are together. So be part of switching on Culture with your stories on Culture Night.”

There are 90 events to choose from. All events are free but some venues may require advance booking. Events are taking place at various locations across the city and the county including Limerick Gallery of Art, King John’s Castle, Curraghgour Boat Club, UL, Dance Limerick, Hunt Museum, FabLab, Milk Market, Limerick Museum, Merchant’s Quay, Limerick Civic Trust, Chez Le Fab, St John’s Cathedral, the Dominicans Church, and Sarsfield Barracks.

In the county Culture Night events are taking place in Kilmallock, Kildimo, Newcastle West, Adare, Rathkeale, Abbeyfeale, Bruree.

Check out www.limerick.ie or www.culturenight.ie for details.