Badly Drawn Boy set for show at Dolan's Warehouse in Limerick

BADLY Drawn Boy is to call to Limerick on his Irish tour later this year, with a show at Dolan’s Warehouse.

Damon Gough, who will play the Warehouse on Thursday, October 19, with tickets already on sale, said of his return to these shores: “I really love playing Ireland and I can’t wait to get back there. I get a lot of love from the Irish audience and I always get looked after.”

Meanwhile, Dolan’s have also confirmed that Jake Bugg is to play a solo acoustic show on November 10.

See www.dolans.ie for more.