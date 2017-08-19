Badly Drawn Boy set for show at Dolan's Warehouse in Limerick
BADLY Drawn Boy is to call to Limerick on his Irish tour later this year, with a show at Dolan’s Warehouse.
Damon Gough, who will play the Warehouse on Thursday, October 19, with tickets already on sale, said of his return to these shores: “I really love playing Ireland and I can’t wait to get back there. I get a lot of love from the Irish audience and I always get looked after.”
Meanwhile, Dolan’s have also confirmed that Jake Bugg is to play a solo acoustic show on November 10.
