Families to storm King John's Castle as Lulu takes centre stage

KING John’s Castle plays host to the ‘wired and wonderful’ this weekend, with a host of live street theatre and family fun.

The busy weekend of entertainment takes place this Saturday and Sunday at the popular tourist destination, featuring a Britain’s Got Talent star and more over two days of colourful entertainment.

Internationally acclaimed street artist Lulu will perform on Saturday, giving a taste of what’s to come on Sunday when she and her fellow ‘Outside the Box Theatre’ performer Cormac Mohally will entertain the masses.

It will be the first time that the duo have performed at King John’s Castle and if the performances by Lords of Strut, which Cormac was one half of with Cian Kinsella, on Britain’s Got Talent are anything to go by, there’ll be plenty of jaws dropping and uncontrollable laughs.

The duo will deliver a mix of juggling, circus skills, as well as well as contemporary street art and theatre and plenty of audience participation.

Kicking off on Saturday, visitors young and old will receive a royal welcome as they can indulge in creating their own souvenir medallions or castle doors – ideal keepsakes for the garden or bedroom, with an artist on hand to lead them through the fun, interactive workshop.

The workshops are ticketed events and spaces are already limited so visitors are urged to book ahead of arrival to avoid disappointment. There will also be face-painting, archery and a King John’s Castle fun quiz with the colourful castle characters.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Ivan Tuohy, General Manager at King Johns Castle said: “We’re always looking for something new at King John’s Castle, particularly experiences that people will remember and this weekend is case in point. It’s going to be a great weekend of family entertainment.

“Saturday is very much a case of adults and children rolling up their sleeves and getting stuck into making things together while Sunday will be equally for all the family but very much a case of sitting back and enjoying the show.”

Tickets are selling fast. Visitors are encouraged to book in advance online at www.shannonheritage.com.