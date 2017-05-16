World Cafe: Limerick council seeks ideas for development of arts and culture

THE PUBLIC has been invited to share its thoughts on developing a new model for arts and culture across Limerick city and county.

Hosted by Limerick City and County Council and the local Arts Office, culture groups, creative practitioners, festivals organisers, community groups and individuals are invited to take part in the World Café event this Tuesday at the Savoy Hotel at 6.30pm.

This consultation event aims to enable participants to contribute their views, which will then form the recommendations that will go to the council on a new model of delivery for culture and the arts in Limerick.

The recommendations will feed into future plans in the strategic investment in culture across the city and county.

Mayor of the city and county, Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon said: “This event is an ideal opportunity to hear what people in the sector feel should be done to help expand and develop the Limerick arts and culture scene.

“I am chair of the Culture and Arts Working Group and we are examining the ways things are done here in Limerick and will be making recommendations on how best to deliver arts and culture. This public meeting will help us formulate a strategy.”

Director of Culture and the Arts, Josephine Cotter-Coughlan said: “A shared approach to investment and development of culture and the arts will strengthen culture and the arts in Limerick, for the benefit of all our people.

"We believe that by working more strategically together with the culture and arts sector we can strengthen the arts, improve public participation in the arts, and secure and sustain a vibrant arts infrastructure,” she explained.

Neil Peterson, founder of Inside Track, will moderate the World Café event. Inside Track is a consultancy group that focuses on helping to deliver positive social and economic changes. Mr Peterson was also involved with the Liverpool European Capital of Culture in 2008.