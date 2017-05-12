LSAD artists to display work in Limerick's Milk Market

‘Curiosities’, an exhibition of illustrative works showcasing a variety of media and a number of subjects and styles created by students, past and present of Limerick School of Art and Design, will be displayed this weekend.

It has been organised by a student of LSAD to foster a consistent platform for students and graduates of the college to bring their work in to the public domain, as well as to gain practical experience in running an exhibition.

The aim is to create a dialogue between artists and the public, to gain feedback and advice as well as to broaden opportunities for upcoming artists in the city.

Artists exhibiting include Shannon Bergin, Barry Masterson, Cha Cahill and Ciara Mc Elearney and will be available to talk about their work.

The exhibition will be held in the Milk Market Gallery space from May 13 and will continue every weekend in May.