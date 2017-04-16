Good news for Limerick poet as he launches second major collection

LEADING local poet Edward O’Dwyer will launch his second major collection at the Strand Hotel next Tuesday.

It’s good news all the way for the Corbally-born writer, as acclaimed poet John W Sexton will introduce the book, ‘Bad News, Good News, Bad News’, which is being published by Salmon Poetry.

Although this is only his second collection, Edward, an alumnus of Mary Immaculate College, has been published in many journals throughout the world, including the Forward Book of Poetry 2015.

He was selected in 2010 for Poetry Ireland’s Introductions Series, as well as a Hennessy Award and the Desmond O’Grady prize.

‘Good News, Bad News, Good News’ follows on from his debut collection of poetry, entitled ‘The Rain on Cruises Street’.

Speaking ahead of the launch of this book, Edward said his interest in poetry snowballed from initially performing at the weekly poetry revival at the White House Bar in Limerick.

“I improved in my writing and got valuable feedback from established visiting poets,” he explained.

One of the people who supported Ed was Teri Murray, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

“She was a very unique poet and she used poetry to address what she felt was important and what and who she was passionate about.

“Passion oozes from her poetry and the words resonate deeply and we saw the evidence of it week in and week out at the White House,” Ed said of the Lord Edward Street writer.

The launch of ‘Bad News, Good News, Bad News’ will kick off at 7.30pm in the City View Street of the Strand Hotel on Tuesday next.

Books, signed by Ed himself, will be available on the night.

All are welcome.