Dancers look to past archive to inspire Limerick show

A GROUP of dance artists are to perform a special evening of performance that responds to an archive of former work, in a show coming to Dance Limerick.

Live Archive responds to the archive of Dublin Contemporary Dance Theatre – 1979 to 1989 – the first State funded contemporary dance company.

Original company members Robert Connor, Joan Davis, Mary Nunan and Loretta Yurick, explore some of their choreographies from the 1980s, working along with present day early and mid-career dance artists.

Through this process of bringing their archive back to life, they open themselves up to what can happen when dance artists re-examine their past work with a new generation of dancers – they say.

Announcing the January 28 performance, Jenny Traynor of Dance Limerick said: “We are really excited to present Live Archive here. This is a fantastic opportunity for audiences to see the evolution of contemporary dance and to experience dance as a living, breathing, organic artform. Limerick audiences are in for a very special evening of dance.”

A post-show conversation, which is being hosted by Mary Wycherley – dance artist in residence for Limerick – will also take place.