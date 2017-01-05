Famed Limerick aviator to be projected onto the Hunt Museum

IMAGES of the famed Limerick aviator Lady Mary Heath will be projected onto the front of the Hunt Museum over the weekend to mark Nollaig na mBan.

The museum is participating in Illuminate Herstory, a new light festival that celebrates iconic women throughout Irish history. Light installations, exhibitions, performances and more are taking place to highlight the remarkable figures.

The Hunt facade will light up from Thursday to Sunday with images of Lady Mary Heath, the “original heroine of the skies”.

She began life as Sophie Catherine Theresa Mary Peirce-Evans in Knockaderry and went on to become the first person, woman or man, to fly solo across the length of Africa from South Africa to London, an epic journey she undertook in an open-air cockpit.

For further information, visit www.herstory.ie.