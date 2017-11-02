WATCH: BBC Archive highlights Limerick soccer in the 80s Fried Chicken League
The Markets Field in 1980s Limerick
THE BBC Archive social media channel has released a six minute video of a piece done on Limerick soccer in the 1980s. The video shows Pat Grace of KFC who was an investor in the Limerick United side which later became Limerick City.
Watch on for more. Very interesting story to be told.
#OTD 1983: From Limerick, a tragicomic tale of 2 football teams, 1 ground, boardroom battles and a chicken franchise naming snafu. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/fvykhQjhMT— BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) November 1, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on