Limerick Greyhound's biggest night of the year with Irish St Leger final

SATURDAY is the biggest night of the year in Limerick Greyhound Stadium with the 2017 Kerry Agribusiness Irish St Leger Final.

Six go to traps for the 550 Classic, which has been running since 1944 in Limerick.

This is the 16th running of the event with Kerry Agribusiness as title sponsor. The event carries a total prize fund of over €60,000.

Seventy-two greyhounds set out on October 7 and six now remain in the hunt for the top prize.

The Limerick hopes will be carried by Clonbrien Hero. Owned in Athlacca by Kay Murphy.

Clonbrien Hero has already won Cork’s Laurels title and Clonmel’s Produce Stakes title.

The Limerick owner runner is now 5/2 second favourite for the Leger title. Sonic is the 7/4 favourite.

Clonbrien Hero is one of three finalists trained by Graham Holland. The Tipperary trainer also leads Sonic and Droopys Cabaye.

Sonic was the fastest of the two semi final winners - 29.64 good enough for a three lengths win over Droopys Cabaye with Black Eyed Peppa back in third.

In the first semi final, Clonbrien Hero came in third with Jaytee Yankee winning in 30-seconds for trainer Paul Hennessy.