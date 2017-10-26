Eleven Munster players make Irish Autumn International squad - No Simon Zebo

THE Ireland coaching group has named a 38 player squad that includes four uncapped players for the Guinness Series 2017 which sees Ireland take on South Africa, Fiji and Argentina in the Aviva Stadium in November.

The four uncapped players are Connacht's Bundee Aki, Leinster's Adam Byrne and Munster duo Chris Farrell and Darren Sweetnam. In total, there are 11 Munster players in the squad with Dave Kilcoyne and Ian Keatley's recent excellent form getting them the nod.

Ireland Head Coach, Joe Schmidt, commented, "In what we anticipate will be an incredibly physical Guinness Series plenty will be demanded of the squad.

"We have retained a core of experienced players but have also included a number of promising players that we hope will acquit themselves well."

Ireland Squad - Guinness Series 2017

FORWARDS (21)

Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) Captain104 caps

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 4 caps

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 10 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 16 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 70 caps

Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 32 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 1 cap

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 20 caps

Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 4 caps

Jack McGrath (St Mary's College/Leinster) 41 caps

Sean O'Brien (UCD/Leinster) 49 caps

Tommy O'Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster) 12 caps

Peter O'Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 40 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps

Rhys Ruddock (St Mary's College/Leinster) 16 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps

John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 9 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 15 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 50 caps

James Tracey (UCD/Leinster) 4 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ballymena/Ulster) 2 caps

BACKS (17)

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) uncapped

Adam Byrne (UCD/Leinster) uncapped

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster) 4 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 3 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 62 caps

Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) uncapped

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 29 caps

Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 16 caps

Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 76 caps

Ian Keatley (Young Munster/Munster) 5 caps

Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 16 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 1 cap

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 57 caps

Johnny Sexton (St Mary's College/Leinster) 66 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster) 2 caps

Darren Sweetnam (Cork Constitution/Munster) uncapped