Eleven Munster players make Irish Autumn International squad - No Simon Zebo
Munster out-half Ian Keatley who will line out for Ireland this Autumn
THE Ireland coaching group has named a 38 player squad that includes four uncapped players for the Guinness Series 2017 which sees Ireland take on South Africa, Fiji and Argentina in the Aviva Stadium in November.
The four uncapped players are Connacht's Bundee Aki, Leinster's Adam Byrne and Munster duo Chris Farrell and Darren Sweetnam. In total, there are 11 Munster players in the squad with Dave Kilcoyne and Ian Keatley's recent excellent form getting them the nod.
Ireland Head Coach, Joe Schmidt, commented, "In what we anticipate will be an incredibly physical Guinness Series plenty will be demanded of the squad.
"We have retained a core of experienced players but have also included a number of promising players that we hope will acquit themselves well."
Ireland Squad - Guinness Series 2017
FORWARDS (21)
Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) Captain104 caps
Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 4 caps
Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 10 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 16 caps
Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 70 caps
Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 32 caps
Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 1 cap
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 20 caps
Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 4 caps
Jack McGrath (St Mary's College/Leinster) 41 caps
Sean O'Brien (UCD/Leinster) 49 caps
Tommy O'Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster) 12 caps
Peter O'Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 40 caps
Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps
Rhys Ruddock (St Mary's College/Leinster) 16 caps
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps
John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 9 caps
CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 15 caps
Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 50 caps
James Tracey (UCD/Leinster) 4 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ballymena/Ulster) 2 caps
BACKS (17)
Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) uncapped
Adam Byrne (UCD/Leinster) uncapped
Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster) 4 caps
Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 3 caps
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 62 caps
Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) uncapped
Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 29 caps
Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 16 caps
Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 76 caps
Ian Keatley (Young Munster/Munster) 5 caps
Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 16 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 1 cap
Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 4 caps
Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 57 caps
Johnny Sexton (St Mary's College/Leinster) 66 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster) 2 caps
Darren Sweetnam (Cork Constitution/Munster) uncapped
