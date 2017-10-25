Rugby legend Dan Carter praises Thomond Park atmosphere

New Zealand rugby legend Dan Carter has praised the amazing Thomond Park atmosphere during last weekend's Champions Cup clash between his side and Munster

In a tweet, Carter stated that it "Wasn’t the result we were after but on a personal level it was amazing to finally play at the legendary Thomond Park. Wow what at atmosphere"

Even though his side lost 14-7 and Carter did not have one of his better games, the World Cup winning fly half was still impressed with the famous stadium.

Highlights of the game are available to watch below.