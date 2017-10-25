Rugby legend Dan Carter praises Thomond Park atmosphere
Dan Carter in action for Racing 92 against Munster
New Zealand rugby legend Dan Carter has praised the amazing Thomond Park atmosphere during last weekend's Champions Cup clash between his side and Munster
In a tweet, Carter stated that it "Wasn’t the result we were after but on a personal level it was amazing to finally play at the legendary Thomond Park. Wow what at atmosphere"
Wasn’t the result we were after but on a personal level it was amazing to finally play at the legendary Thomond Park. Wow what at atmosphere https://t.co/0rdNEiy7er— Dan Carter (@DanCarter) October 24, 2017
Even though his side lost 14-7 and Carter did not have one of his better games, the World Cup winning fly half was still impressed with the famous stadium.
Highlights of the game are available to watch below.
Another look at the Saturday's absorbing encounter between @MunsterRugby and @Racing92 at Thomond Park. #ChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/Mx2dWSbzN6— Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) October 23, 2017
