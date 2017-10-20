Garryowen advance to Munster Senior cup semi finals with win over Young Munsters

Nineteen points from Garryowen's Neil Cronin saw the Light Blues advance to the Munster Senior cup semi final after a 19-16 win over local rivals Young Munster.

The win sees Conan Doyle's men advance to the last four where they will face either Cork Con or UCC who meet on Sunday afternoon at the Mardyke.

Garryowen's second win of the season over Munsters' was brought about by some smarter use of the conditions over the 80 minutes.

Young Munster's lack of discipline early on cost them, as Neil Cronin opened the scoring after just 10 minutes. The nine, kick excellently into the wind following the awarding of a fifth penalty to the Light Blues in that short time frame.

Once Young Munster settled, they gained some field position and two penalties from the boot of Shane Airey had the visitors in front after 20 minutes.

However Cronin was on hand to make the Young Munster men pay, as he blocked down a box kick, before kicking through and dotting down the ball to make it 8-6 to the home side. The one man band of Cronin continued to rack up the points with an excellent conversion to make the score 10-6 at the break.

The first 20 minutes of the second half was all Garryowen. Field position with the aid of a gale force wind, allowed them to kick the corners and turn the 'Cookies' defence on it's heels.

The aforementioned star of the show, Cronin, kicked two further penalties to make it 16-6 with 15 minutes left on the clock.

With time running out and with the wind not abating, Young Munsters' went after the game with real fight. A try from Tom Mc Hale was quickly followed by another excellent effort by young Evan O'Gorman to draw the game level. With Airey missing the conversion into the wind, the winning of this game was about to come down to a mistake or the interpretation of the laws by referee Shane Kierans.

The later was the case as the referee awarded a last minute penalty to Garryowen, following a scrum, which raised eye brows on both benches. Once more Cronin was on hand to kicks the decisive kick went put the Dooradoyle side into the last four.

Garryowen: Lorcan Burke, Hugh O'Brien Cunningham, David Mc Carthy, Peter Collins, Liam Barrett, Jamie Gavin, Neil Cronin, Niall Horan, Liam Cronin, Andrew Keating, Barra O'Byrne, Dean Moore, Darren Ryan, Jack Daly, Mark Rowley. Subs: Jonathan Phelan, Timothy Ferguson, Sean Rennison, Anson Thai, Aaron Leonard Rice, Andrew O'Byrne, Mikey Wilson.

Young Munster : Shane Airey, Daniel Hurley, Ben Swindlehurst, Evan O'Gorman, Tom Mc Hale, Rob Guerin, Jack Lyons, Peter Meyer, Mark O'Meara, Colm Skehan, Mark Kelly, Mike Madden, Alan Kennedy, Diarmuid Dee, Ben Kilkenny (capt) Subs: Dan Walsh, Gavin Ryan, Evan Ryan, Tom Ryan, Conor Lowndes, Jason Kiely, Niall Kelly.