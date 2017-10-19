Limerick derby ties top bill of fare in Munster Senior Cup quarter finals

FOUR Limerick sides will be looking to join Bruff in the semi-finals of this season’s Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup when the quarter-final ties kick-off this Thursday night.

In the first of the quarter-final fixtures, Old Crescent host UL-Bohemian at Rosbrien on Thursday night, October 19, at 7.30pm.

The quarter-final action continues on Friday night with a second big Limerick derby as Garryowen host Young Munster at Dooradoyle, also 7.30pm.

2011 Munster Senior Cup winners Bruff have already received a bye into the semi-finals of this season’s competition and will face the winners of the Old Crescent v UL-Bohemian fixture at the last four stage.

Meanwhile, the winners of the all-Ulster Bank League Division 1A meeting of Garryowen and Munsters’ will take on six-in-a-row-seeking Cork Constitution at the semi-final stage.

The meeting of Old Crescent and UL-Bohs at Rosbrien is a fascinating tie. Old Crescent are currently flying high in Division 2B of the Ulster Bank League, leading the division on the back of four successive wins.

Free-scoring Crescent, who have averaged 30 points per outing in the AIL this season, defeated Midleton 45-25 in their Munster Senior Cup quarter-final.

Visitors UL-Bohs currently sit in seventh place in Division 1B of the AIL, with one win from their opening four fixtures.

It is now 55 years since UL-Bohs last Munster Senior Cup final win. The Annacotty side defeated Nenagh Ormond 18-13 in the previous round of the Cup.

Thursday night’s game is a timely competitive fixture for Christy Neilan’s side who resume action in the Ulster Bank League with a crucial Division 1B derby fixture against local rivals Shannon at Thomond Park on Friday week, October 27.

The pick of the Munster Senior Cup quarter-finals is the heavyweight meeting of Garryowen and Young Munster in Dooradoyle.

Both sides will, however, be minus the services of several ‘first choice’ players through the opening weekends of the AIL who will be on duty with the Munster A side in the British and Irish Cup on the same night.

Garryowen currently sit in third place in Division 1A of the AIL with two wins from their opening four fixtures, while Young Munster occupy ninth spot, with just one win to date.

Garryowen received a walkover from Dolphin at the quarter-final stage of the Munster Senior Cup, while Young Munster eased past Highfield 20-7.