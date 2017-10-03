WATCH: Limerick FC duo nominated for Soccer Republic's Goal of the Month

LIMERICK FC duo Chiedozie Ogbene and Rodrgio Tosi have made the shortlist for this months SSE Airtricity goal of the month.

RTE television's Soccer Republic show has included Ogbene's solo goal against Bray Wanderers, while also adding Tosi's wonder chip against Cork City from the 2-1 at the Markets Field.

See below the competition the two Limerick stars face.