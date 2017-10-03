Tributes paid to 'wonderful clubman' and former UL Bohs president Joe Dalton

TRIBUTES have been paid to former UL Bohemian RFC President Joe Dalton, who passed away this Monday.

Described by the Annacotty based club as a “wonderful clubman” and an “absolute gentleman”, Joe is survived by his wife Colleen and four children Joe, Stephen, Olivia and Jenny.

A full statement from the club read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our great friend, and former President Joe Dalton. Joe was a wonderful Clubman, great President and at all times an absolute Gentleman. He will be sadly missed. All at the Club offer our sincere condolences to Colleen and Family. Ar dheis De go raibh a Anam”

Joe’s funeral arrangements are as follows:

Joe Dalton (Molougha, Fort Mary Park, North Circular Road, Limerick, former President UL Bohemians) 2nd October 2017, peacefully at home. Cherished husband of Coleen. Adored father of Joe, Stephen, Olivia and Jenny. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Helen (Madigan) and Anne (O’Malley), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 8pm. Arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Milford Home Care team.

May he rest in peace.