Thomond RFC celebrate first away AIL win in 910 days

IT’S safe to say Thomond RFC enjoyed their first away win in the Ulster Bank League in more than two years on Saturday last.

Thomond recorded a thrilling 27-20 bonus point win away to Tullamore in Division 2C of the league. It was the Limerick side’s first win on the road in the All-Ireland League for 910 days.

Thomond were relegated from Division 2B of the Ulster Bank League last season recording just two wins from 18 games. It was the second successive season that Thomond were relegated in the All-Ireland League as the ‘Royal Blues’ finished bottom of Division 2A in 2015/2016.

Thomond bounced back from their one-point opening weekend defeat at home to Sligo to defeat Tullamore at Spollanstown.

Ger Finucane scored a hat-trick of tries in Thomond’s win on Saturday, while winger Daragh O'Neill also dotted down twice in the game. Evan Cusack kicked a conversion for the winners.

James Hickey’s Thomond side host Seapoint in their third round Division 2C fixture this Saturday at Liam Fitzgerald Park.