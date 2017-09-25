LISTEN: 'I'd bite the hand off anyone to play in Aviva' - Limerick FC's Dean Clarke

LIMERICK FC'S Dean Clarke believes that his side's 2-1 league win over Cork City will give them huge confidence ahead of this Friday night's FAI Cup semi final against the same opposition.

“It gives us huge confidence. Everyone will look at it and think that we are huge underdogs and that we have no chance.

“People think that Cork City have the easy draw. They came to the Markets Field thinking they were going to get three points, to wrap up the league. We had our own agenda”

The vital home league win sees Limerick lie in seventh place in the league, five points clear of the drop.

With games to come against St Patrick's Athletic, Galway United and Drogheda United, who are all below Limerick in the table, fans of the ‘SuperBlues’ will sleep easier this week as survival appears to be in their own hands.

With a huge boost in confidence coming from defeating Cork City on national television, Limerick will look to do it all again this Friday night at 7.15pm on EirSport, as they enter the final four of the FAI Cup.

“Getting to the Aviva means, probably, more to us than it does to them (Cork City),” Dean Clarke admitted to Limerickfc.ie

“They have been there for the last couple of years. It's special for someone like myself, who has been in the league for a couple of seasons and I have never played there.

“I'd bite the hand off of anyone to get to the Aviva. We have to look at the weekend and attack it. It is a cup final for us. We all know, anything can happen in football.”

AUDIO: "It's an unbelievable result. That probably wasn't one we were marking to say we'd win." @Dean21Clarke https://t.co/88qK1ID21p — Limerick FC (@LimerickFCie) September 22, 2017

Also looking forward to the Cup semi final is fans favourite and free kick specialist Shane Tracy.

“Looking at the draw everyone was saying that Limerick would be the best team to get at home but we’ve been very good over the past three weeks so going down there next week there will be no pressure on us.

“A cup semi-final in Turners Cross in front of four or five thousand people.

If you don’t want to play in those games as a professional footballer then you don’t want to play in any game,” smiled Shane Tracy.