WATCH Limerick FC claim vital win over Munster rivals Cork City

LIMERICK FC took a massive step towards securing Premier Division football for next season following an impressive 2-1 win against their Munster rivals and champions elect Cork City at the Markets Field.



Cork started strong, coming close within the opening minute but Robbie Williams could only watch on as his header was cleared off the line by Limerick’s Shane Tracy.



Despite this, Limerick were two goals up within ten minutes, as Rodrigo Tosi capitalised on poor defending from former Limerick FC defender Robbie Williams to chip the ball over Mark McNulty.

Minutes later, Shane Tracy doubled Limerick’s lead with a superb freekick into the top corner of McNulty’s goal to the shock of the large travelling support.

An unchanged Blues side ensured that Cork suffered their fourth defeat in their last six games but John Caulfield’s side can still win the league if they defeat Dundalk on Monday. Limerick’s win takes them five points clear of the relegation zone and gives Neil McDonald’s side a huge confidence boost heading into next Friday’s FAI Cup semi-final against Cork in Turner’s Cross.

Limerick FC: Brendan Clarke; Barry Cotter (Dean Clarke 46), Dave O’ Connor, Tony Whitehead, Shane

Tracy; Bastien Hery; Stephen Kenny (Joe Crowe 78), Lee-J Lynch, Shane Duggan, Chiedozie Ogbene;

Rodrigo Tosi (Peter Berki 83).

Cork City: Mark McNulty; Gearoid Morrissey, Robbie Williams, Ryan Delaney, Shane Griffin, Greg Bolger

(Connor Ellis 70), Stephen Dooley (Achille Campion 89), Karl Sheppard, Steven Beattie (Garry Buckley

46), Jimmy Keohane, Kieran Sadlier.

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford)